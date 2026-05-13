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Middle East Rally Championship: Nasser Al Attiyah heads top field for Jordan

The ace Qatari teams up with Spanish navigator Candido Carrera in a Skoda Fabia RS as he continues his challenge for a record-breaking 21st regional rally title
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 05:38 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 05:38 IST
sportsSports NewsRallyDakarJordanDakar RallyMiddle Eastmotorsportmotorsports Dakar Challengenasser al attiyah

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