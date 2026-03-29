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Motor racing-Italian teenager Antonelli wins Japanese GP to take championship lead

The ‌Italian, who had started from ​pole but quickly dropped back to sixth, crossed the line 13.7 seconds clear of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completing the podium.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 08:23 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 08:23 IST
Sports NewsMercedesFormula One

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