<p>Suzuka: Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday to clinch his second straight <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/f1">Formula One</a> victory and become the youngest-ever championship leader at the age of 19.</p><p>The Italian, who had started from pole but quickly dropped back to sixth, crossed the line 13.7 seconds clear of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completing the podium.</p><p>His Mercedes teammate George Russell crossed the line fourth with world champion Lando Norris fifth in the other McLaren ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.</p>.Wimbledon to introduce video review technology.<p>Antonelli's win at Suzuka came on the heels of his victory in China and gave him a nine-point lead over Russell in the overall standings. It also made him the first Italian to win two F1 races in a row since Alberto Ascari in 1953.</p><p>Antonelli inherited the lead when his rivals, including teammate Russell, pitted for fresh tyres shortly before a heavy crash by Haas racer Oliver Bearman triggered a safety car.</p><p>That gave Antonelli the chance to pit and keep the lead, leaving Russell, who had stopped just a lap earlier, cursing his luck.</p><p>"I was lucky with the safety car but the pace was unbelievable in the end," said Antonelli on the team radio.</p><p>"We definitely dodged a bullet today,” his race engineer responded.</p><p>Bearman was given the all-clear by doctors after limping away from the high-speed crash, which came after he closed rapidly on Franco Colapinto’s Alpine and went onto the grass before sliding into the barriers hard.</p><p>He was given an X-ray at the circuit’s medical center which revealed a right knee contusion but no fractures, a Haas spokesperson said.</p><p>Norris also pitted under the safety car to move up to third but he was unable to hang on to the podium spot.</p><p>Pierre Gasly was seventh for Alpine while Red Bull's four-times world champion Max Verstappen salvaged some points in eighth.</p><p>Liam Lawson was ninth for Racing Bulls with Esteban Ocon 10th in his Haas.</p>