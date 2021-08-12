MP govt felicitates Olympics hockey player with Rs 1 cr

MP govt felicitates Olympics hockey team member Vivek Sagar with Rs 1 crore reward

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Aug 12 2021, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 15:51 ist
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitates Vivek Sagar, a member of Olympic bronze medal winning hockey team, on his arrival, in Bhopal. Credit: PTI Photo

Hockey player Vivek Sagar, who was part of the Indian squad that won the bronze medal at the recent Tokyo Olympics, was felicitated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Thursday.

The CM presented a cheque of Rs one crore and a shawl to Sagar during a function held at Minto Hall in Bhopal. Earlier in the day, Chouhan and Sagar planted a sapling at the Smart City Park here. Sagar belongs to Shivnagar Chandon village of Itarsi tehsil in MP's Hoshangabad district.

After Sagar scored a goal in the match against Argentina that ensured India's place in the quarterfinals of the Olympics, Chouhan had spoken to the midfielder and congratulated him. The Indian hockey team later entered the semi-finals and won the bronze medal at the Olympics. 

Madhya Pradesh
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Tokyo Olympics

