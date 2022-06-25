Mulani feels Mumbai are in the game

Despite 49 runs adrift of Madhya Pradesh's total and a maximum of 98 overs left, Mumbai’s leading wicket-taker of the season Shams Mulani felt the domestic giants are still in the game and hoped of pulling a remarkable comeback win in the Ranji Trophy final.

After conceding a massive 162-run first innings lead, Mumbai took stumps on the fourth day at 113/2 in 22 overs. While Mumbai need nothing less than a miracle or a massive Madhya Pradesh meltdown to win a record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy, Mulani oozed optimism.

“The match is heating up. We are still in the contest. A good first session and we’re back in the game. If we get around 50 to 60 overs to bowl at Madhya Pradesh, we have a chance. It will be a fifth-day pitch, there will be some turn, and some balls might keep low. The final is not over yet,” Mulani told press person at the end of day’s play.

Mulani, who grabbed his sixth five-wicket haul of this Ranji Trophy season in the final (5/173) and took his tally to 42 wickets, downplayed the personal milestone as Mumbai stare at a title loss. “It took a long time to get the five-for (63 overs). I’m slightly disappointed that it took so many overs. A personal milestone is fine, but the team needs to win," the left-arm spinner said.