Mysuru's Vidhatri roars to capture rare double

Bengaluru: Grabbing eyeballs for making waves on the Indian amateur golf circuit the entire year, Vidhatri Urs capped off her season on an impressive note.
On Sunday, the Mysuru golfer captured a rare double at the 106th All India Ladies Golf Championship at the Poona Club Golf Course. This comes after another of rising star from Karnataka, Avani Prashanth, won both titles at the previous two editions of the event in 2022 and 2021.
The 17-year-old, who lifted the Billoo Sethi Trophy (strokeplay) three days ago with a four-shot win over Zara Anand, scored a 2&1 win over the same nemesis again in the 36-hole matchplay final.
Top-seeded Vidhatri was barely challenged in the five previous rounds where she posted comfortable wins except in the semifinal, against fellow Karnataka golfer Keerthana Rajeev, where she just about managed a 1up victory.
Second seed Zara of Uttar Pradesh, on the other side of the draw, too marched ahead convincingly throughout to pocket double runners-up trophies.
Vidhatri dominated from the word go, surging ahead 4up after the first 18 holes. At the turn in the second 18, she maintained a 3up lead before Zara birdied the 10th to get closer. A double bogey on the 12th for Vidhatri meant the opponents stood on even ground.
With six holes left, the Mysuru girl known for her cool and calm temperament, made five straight pars from 13th-17th while Zara dropped a shot each on the 15th and 17th that was enough for the former to finish on top.
“It was extremely tiring,” said Vidhatri, who played eight rounds this week alone after playing two tournaments in the previous two weeks.
“I’m glad I could pull it off. The hours of work I put in from fitness to improving my game in each department has paid off and it feels great to end a good year on a high,” she added.