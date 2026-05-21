<p>New Delhi: Sports Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mansukh-mandaviya">Mansukh Mandaviya</a> on Thursday said the National Anti Doping Act will be amended to criminalise trafficking and distribution of prohibited substances with a jail term of upto five years.</p>.<p>The amendments have been uploaded on the sports ministry's website for requisite feedback from the public.</p>.Opposition leaders urge Speaker to refer National Sports Governance, Anti-Doping Bills to JPC.<p>"Whoever administers or applies to an athlete, for the purpose of or in connection with doping in sport...shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to (five) years, or with fine which may extend up to (two lakh) rupees, or both," the amendment states.</p>.<p>Mandaviya said the amended bill will be tabled in the next session of Parliament.</p>.<p>"Doping is no longer just a sporting violation; it has evolved into an organised ecosystem exploiting athletes," Mandaviya said in an interaction with the media here.</p>.<p>"We only punish those who are consuming but suppliers need to be targetted as well," he added. </p>