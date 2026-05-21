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Homesports

National Anti-Doping Act set to be amended, Ministry proposes five-year jail for suppliers

The amendments have been uploaded on the sports ministry's website for requisite feedback from the public.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 09:56 IST
Sports NewsMansukh Mandaviyadoping

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