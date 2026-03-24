<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka's track athletes Priyanka C and Krishik Manjunatha won gold medals in the women's 3000m and men's 60m hurdles respectively on the opening day of the inaugural National Indoor Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Kalyan JR grabbed the third Karnataka medal on the day as he won the silver behind favourite Mohammed Afsal in the men's 800m final.</p>.<p>Priyanka, meanwhile, became the first woman athlete to win gold at the Indoor Nationals. The 22-year-old runner, who is from Mandya district and trains in Bengaluru under coach OP Jaisha, clocked 9:42.05 to finish ahead of Gujarat's Kajal Kandwade (9:44.01) and Odisha's Sumita Tigga (10:22.30). </p>.<p class="title">"It was a tricky race for me as I was competing in an indoor track for the first time. I wasn't expecting the track to be sloppy and doing 15 laps on it was new too but it was a great experience," Priyanka told DH.</p>.<p class="title">Krishik, on the other hand, won a close 60m hurdles final in a photo finish with Reliance's Rathish Pandidurai as the 22-year-old hurdler clocked 7.71 seconds in the absence of national record holder Tejas Shirse (7.64).</p>.<p class="title">In the men's 800m final, Air Force's Afsal set the fastest-ever timing in the indoor event at 1:47.86 while Kalyan (1:53.98) ensured the silver medal by finishing ahead of West Bengal's Sayan Karmakar in just a three-man final. </p>.<p class="title">Meanwhile, India's leading women's pole vaulter Baranica Elangoan surpassed the overall national record, touching a height of 4.22m. The 29-year-old Tamil Nadu athlete jumped above the outdoor national record of 4.21m, which is currently held by Rosy Meena Paulraj since 2022.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Results: Men: 60m hurdles:</strong></span> Krishik M (Kar) 7.71s, 1; Rathish Pandidurai (Rel) 7.84, 2; Muhammed Lazan (JSW) 8.00, 3. <span class="bold"><strong>800m:</strong></span> Mohammed Afsal (IAF) 1:47.86, 1; Kalyan JR (Kar) 1:53.98, 2; Sayan Karmakar (WB) 1:56.98, 3. <span class="bold"><strong>3000m:</strong></span> Shivaji Parashuram (Rel) 8:09.88, 1; Vinod Singh (MP) 8:16.93, 2; Rahul Kumar Verma (Chh) 8:18.21. <span class="bold"><strong>Shot put:</strong></span> Ravi Kumar (BSF) 17.17m, 1; Adhish Ghildiyal (Utr) 16.92, 2; Balaji (TN) 16.74, 3. <span class="bold"><strong>Long jump:</strong></span> Sarun Payasingh (Odi) 7.80, 1; Praveen Chithravel (JSW) 7.78, 2; David P (Rai) 7.69, 3.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>U-20: 800m:</strong></span> Chirag Chaudhary (MP) 1:54.14, 1; Rajdip Pal (WB) 2:02.34, 2. <span class="bold"><strong>Shot put:</strong></span> Ommkar Nanda (Odi) 17.77m, 1; Sai Kiran (NCOP) 17.00, 2; Harshit Gahlot (JSW) 16.98, 3.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Women: 800m:</strong> </span>Preeti Yadav (MP) 2:11.83, 1; Laxmipriya Kisan (Odi) 2:13.20, 2. <span class="bold"><strong>3000m:</strong> </span>Priyanka C (Kar) 9:42.05, 1; Kajal Kandwade (Guj) 9:44.01, 2; Susmita Tigga (Odi) 10:22.30, 3. </p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Long jump:</strong></span> Anamika KA (JSW) 6.05, 1; Manisha Merel (Odi) 6.04, 2; Sherin A (JSW) 5.92, 3.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Pole vault:</strong></span> Baranica Elangovan (TN) 4.22, 1; Blessy Kunjumon (Ker) 3.95m, 2; Mariya Jaison (Ker) 3.80m, 3.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>U-20: Shot put:</strong></span> Dona Maria Dony (Ker) 13.35m, 1; Khusboo (Har) 12.03, 2; Akshaya GR (TN) 11.89, 3. </p>