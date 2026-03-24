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National Indoor Athletics Championships | Priyanka, Krishik grab gold

Kalyan JR grabbed the third Karnataka medal on the day as he won the silver behind favourite Mohammed Afsal in the men's 800m final.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 19:54 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 19:54 IST
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