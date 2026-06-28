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National Inter-State Championships | Jyothi Yarraji reclaims throne on return to track

It wasn't the time they had come to her but for a remarkable return exactly a year after a career-threatening ACL tear had threatened to end it all.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 19:54 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 19:54 IST
Sports NewsAthletics

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