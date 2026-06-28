National Inter-State Championships | Jyothi Yarraji reclaims throne on return to track

<p>Bhubaneswar: Jyothi Yarraji's winning time of 12.99 seconds in the women's 100m hurdles here would hardly have turned heads by her own lofty standards. After all, this is an athlete who rewrote the national record with a 12.78 nearly three years ago. Yet, as she crossed the finish line at the National Inter-State Championships here, the media thronged around her.</p>.<p>It wasn't the time they had come to her but for a remarkable return exactly a year after a career-threatening ACL tear had threatened to end it all.</p>.<p>An emotional Jyothi broke into a smile as she faced the cameras, acknowledging the appreciation shown, "I missed you guys. Thank you for always believing in me."</p>.<p>India's undisputed hurdles queen had reclaimed what once seemed destined to slip away after a year filled with pain, tears and self-doubt.</p>.<p>Twelve months ago, the reigning Asian champion looked ready to announce herself on the big stage, the World Championships. Instead, a freak collision with a hurdle during training left her with a complete ACL rupture, making it harder to accept was the fact that her coach, James Hillier, was away in Europe when it happened.</p>.<p>"I somehow felt responsible," Hillier told DH. "I kept thinking I could have prevented it if I had been there. Athletes already have such short careers, so losing an entire year feels like a lifetime, especially when you're at your peak."</p>.<p>Her rehabilitation coincided with several of her Reliance Foundation teammates enjoying breakthrough seasons. Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur pushed Indian sprinting to new heights while Tejas Shirse and Krishik M elevated the men's high hurdles. Watching from the sidelines only intensified her longing to return.</p>.<p>"I'm genuinely happy for what Gurindervir, Tejas and everyone else achieved but yes, it made me even more desperate to get back," Jyothi said. "Reliance gave me the best medical support possible but there were days when I'd just cry, wondering if I'd ever race again. My coach carried me through those moments. He never let me believe I was finished and kept reminding me that I would come back stronger."</p>.<p>The sub-13 timing, which also confirmed her Asian Games ticket, wasn't just another national title but a statement of intent from the India's fastest hurdler, who had rediscovered her rhythm. And if Hillier is to be believed, the comeback is only the beginning.</p>.<p>"It was a nightmare, but in many ways it has been a blessing in disguise," Hillier said. "The injury has made her mentally tougher, physically stronger and, ultimately, a better athlete. This isn't a comeback but a new beggining for her."</p>