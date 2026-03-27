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National Open Relay Competition: Karnataka runners key in India’s World Relays push

India are already within the qualification zone for women’s 4x100m (ranked 23rd in the world) and mixed 4x400 (ranked 22nd).
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 19:47 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 19:47 IST
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