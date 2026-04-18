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Neeraj Chopra accuses coach Naval Singh of abusive behaviour

Naval was awarded Dronacharya back in 2015 for his exploits with para javelin throwers.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 22:58 IST
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Naval Singh
Naval Singh
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Published 17 April 2026, 22:58 IST
India NewsSports NewsNeeraj Chopra

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