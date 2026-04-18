Neeraj Chopra accuses coach Naval Singh of abusive behaviour

<p>Bengaluru: 2020 Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra accused Dronacharya awardee javelin throw coach Naval Singh of using abusive language and derogatory remarks towards him and other athletes in a letter written to the Sports Authority of India.</p>.<p class="title">As per the letter, dated April 10, Neeraj said coach Naval, who has trained established javelin throwers Sachin Yadav and Sumit Antil, directed foul language towards him and his family while crossing all the boundaries of basic human decency.</p>.<p class="title">"The statements made by coach Naval Singh are not just inappropriate, they are disgraceful abusive language directed at me, my family, and fellow athletes, crossing every boundary of professionalism and basic human decency," read the letter which is in possession by DH.</p>.<p class="title">"I am shocked and disappointed to hear such derogatory comments. This kind of behavior from a person in authority is intolerable and brings disrepute to the sporting system as a whole (sic)."</p>.Neeraj Chopra splits with Czech coach Jan Zelezny.<p class="title">Neeraj further urged SAI to take immediate and decisive action with strict accountability on the matter while adding, "I expect this issue to be addressed with the seriousness it demands."</p>.<p class="title">DH contacted Naval for his comments on the matter but multiple calls went unanswered. Naval was awarded Dronacharya back in 2015 for his exploits with para javelin throwers. He grabbed further limelight last season when Sachin emerged as the second-best thrower in the country with a personal best of 86.27m at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo after grabbing a silver medal at the Asian Championships.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Harassment charges</p>.<p class="title">Meanwhile, Neeraj's claims were backed by another Naval trainee Sumit, a two-time Paralympic champion and multiple world para javelin record holder. The differently-abled athlete levelled similar charges against him in a letter dated on the same day. Sumit added he has personally endured mental harassment from the coach over a prolonged period while accusing Naval of doing so in an inebriated condition.</p>.<p class="title">"There have also been instances where the coach appeared intoxicated during training hours and created a hostile and unsafe environment. Additionally, threats related to misuse of authority, including false allegations, have caused fear among athletes," Sumit wrote.</p>.<p class="title">While an official statement from SAI is awaited at the time of writing, it has been learnt from reliable sources that the sports body has already responded to the matter saying that the accused is not a SAI-employed coach but has taken the matter up with the Athletics Federation of India and Paralympic Committee of India.</p>