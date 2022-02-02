Neeraj Chopra nominated for 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has been nominated for the 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award.
The 24-year-old, who is also India's first-ever gold medalist in Olympic athletics, has been nominated along with the likes of Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev, Spanish footballer Pedri, Tennis player Emma Raducanu, Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas and Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus.
