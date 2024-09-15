Neeraj Chopra reveals he took part in Diamond League final with fracture in hand

Brussels: Double Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Sunday revealed that he took part in the Diamond League season finale despite a hand injury sustained during a training session.

On Saturday, Chopra came agonisingly close to winning the Diamond League crown before missing it by a single centimeter to finish as runner-up for the second consecutive year with a throw of 87.86m here.

"On Monday, I injured myself in practice and x-rays showed that I had fractured the fourth metacarpal in my left hand. It was another painful challenge for me. But with the help of my team, I was able to participate in Brussels," the 26-year-old said on his social media handle.