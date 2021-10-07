Neeraj Chopra's gold medal winner javelin sold for Rs 1.5 crore

Neeraj Chopra's javelin sold for Rs 1.5 crore

The government on Thursday evening released the results of the e-auction, the proceeds of which will go to the Namami Gange Mission

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 07 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 22:41 ist

Olympic gold medalist, Neeraj Chopra’s javelin was the favourite pick, having fetched the highest bid of Rs 1.5 crore, in the e-auction of mementoes received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The autographed sabre of India’s sole fencer Bhavani Devi, fetched a bid of Rs 1.25 crore, while athlete Sumit Antil’s javelin received the highest bid of Rs 1.002 crore.

The Angavastra autographed by the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic contingent received the highest bid of Rs one crore, while bronze medal winner boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s boxing gloves were sold for Rs 91 lakh.

A total of 1,348 mementoes were put up for e-auction in this third round, which evoked interest from the people.

More than 8,600 bids were received for the items that included a decorative mace, replica of Statue of Unity, a Charkha and a bell. A maximum number of bids – 140 – were received by the sculpture of Sardar Patel, followed by a wooden Ganesha (117 bids), a memento of the Pune metro line (104 bids) and memento of Victory flame (98 bids).

The total proceeds of the e-auction were not immediately known as bidding was still on for some mementoes, a government official said.

