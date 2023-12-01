Nettakallappa All India Swimming Championships: Srihari, Sajan steal the show

There was little separating Dolphin Aquatics’ Srihari and Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre’s Sajan. The former, however, managed to nudge ahead at the right moment to touch the pad in 25.89 seconds to take the first of the many golds on offer. Sajan finished with a time of 26.59s to win silver while BAC’s Akash Mani with a 26.82s effort took bronze.