New Premier League season to begin on August 17

London: The 2024-25 Premier League season will kick off on August 17, the League said on Friday, 90 days after the current campaign ends.

The new season begins just over a month after the European Championship ends, with the final scheduled for July 14.

The last game of the 2024-25 season will be played on May 25, 2025 and there will be no match on Christmas Eve after backlash this season.