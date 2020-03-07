New Zealand's Cotton to become first woman to umpire global final

NZ's Cotton to become 1st woman to umpire global final

New Zealander Kim Cotton is set to become the first woman to umpire the final of a major global cricket tournament after being appointed for the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup decider at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Cotton, a lawyer by profession, will stand alongside Pakistan's Ahsan Raza for the clash between defending champions Australia and first-time finalists India on International Women's Day.

Barbadian Gregory Brathwaite will be the TV umpire while England’s Chris Broad will be the match referee.

Sunday's match will be her fifth of the tournament. 

