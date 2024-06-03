NFL Hall of Famer and Cowboys legend Larry Allen dies at 52

Allen made 11 Pro Bowls and six All-Pro first teams over 14 seasons as an offensive lineman for the Cowboys (1994-2005) and San Francisco 49ers (2006-07). He was a member of the Hall of Fame's All-Decade teams for the 1990s and the 2000s and was inducted into Canton in 2013.

"Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL," the Cowboys said in a statement released Monday. "His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner."

Allen is survived by his wife, Janelle, and three children. Memorial service arrangements will be announced in the near future, the team said.

"The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry," the team said.

Drafted by the Cowboys in the second round in 1994 out of Division II Sonoma State, Allen won Super Bowl XXX with Dallas in his second NFL season. He played in 203 regular season games (197 starts) and eight playoff games (all starts).

Allen grew up in Compton, Calif., where he survived being stabbed 12 times while protecting one of his brothers. He attended four different high schools before attending Butte College in Oroville, Calif., earning JUCO All-American honors before starring at Sonoma State and participating in the East-West Shrine Game and Senior Bowl.

Allen mostly played left guard in the NFL but also lined up at right guard, right tackle and left tackle while protecting quarterbacks from Troy Aikman to Tony Romo in Dallas and Alex Smith in San Francisco.

The 6-foot-3, 335-pound Allen was known for his incredible feats of strength, including bench pressing 700 pounds.

Allen signed a one-day contract to retire as a Cowboy in August 2009. He was inducted into the franchise's Ring of Honor in 2011.