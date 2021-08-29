Nishad Kumar wins silver in Paralympics men's high jump

Nishad Kumar wins silver in men's high jump in Paralympics

Roderick Townsend won the gold with a world record jump of 2.15m

PTI
PTI, Tokyo,
  • Aug 29 2021, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 17:54 ist
India's Nishad Kumar competes during the men's high jump T47 at the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo. Credit: AP Photo

India's Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event in the Tokyo Paralympics with an Asian record effort here on Sunday.

Kumar cleared 2.06m to win the silver and set an Asian record. American Dallas Wise was also awarded a silver as he and Kumar cleared the same height of 2.06m.

Another American, Roderick Townsend won the gold with a world record jump of 2.15m.

This was India's second medal of the Games after Bhavinaben Patel won a silver in women's singles table tennis class 4 event on Sunday.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Paralympics
Sports News

What's Brewing

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Put your mental health first

Put your mental health first

Melodies for maladies

Melodies for maladies

The great Indian protein rush

The great Indian protein rush

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

DH Toon | 'Pipe dreams'

DH Toon | 'Pipe dreams'

 