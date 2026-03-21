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Novelty factor gone, KKR bowling lacks fear factor ahead of IPL: Ravichandran Ashwin

The legendary Indian spinner further noted that injuries and personnel changes have weakened the bowling unit since the auction.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 13:45 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 13:45 IST
Sports NewsKKRRavichandran AshwinIPL match

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