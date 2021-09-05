Number one Barty loses in third round of US Open to American Rogers

Top seed Barty out of US Open

World number one Ash Barty.

World number one Ash Barty crashed out of the third round of the US Open on Saturday, losing 6-2 1-6 7-6(5) to American Shelby Rogers.

There were early signs of trouble for heavy favorite Barty, who handed Rogers a break with four double faults in the third game, and got fewer than half of her first serves in as she committed 17 unforced errors during the first set.

The Wimbledon champion found her form in the second set, getting a critical break in the fourth game with a forehand winner and again converting on break point in the sixth as Rogers whacked the ball into the net.

Up 5-2 in the final set, the Australian appeared poised to walk away with the win in Arthur Ashe Stadium but Rogers roared back, winning four straight games in front of an electric home crowd, as Barty held serve to push the affair into a tiebreak.

An astonished Rogers held her hands to her face as she clinched the match, defeating Barty for the first time in six meetings.

"I just tried to fight for every point. That's so cliche, I'm sorry. You guys were awesome. I didn't want to leave," said Rogers.

"I just said you know make balls, try to stay in this match, can't get any worse, you lost to her every time. So, try something different." 

