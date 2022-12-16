Of war, resilience and the making of Croatian football

"Three generations, this is the third," corrects Igor Stimac.

He's right, of course - this is Croatian football's third great generation. There has been a significant change in personnel in the squad since the last World Cup. Something Stimac - a member of Croatia's first generation and former coach - knows well.

The world has marvelled at the magic and artistry of Luka Modric, the efficiency and versatility of Ivan Rakitic and the goal-scoring prowess of Davor Suker, all from a country of fewer than four million people.

A country that was part of Yugoslavia until the early 1990s and went through a brutal and blood-stricken war once it declared independence. A country that has reached two semifinals and one final in six World Cup appearances since making its debut in 1998. A country that, proportional to its population, is the top exporter of footballers in the world.

"Genetically, we are champions. Through decades of suffering, we are resilient. We know suffering, it doesn't hurt us. We become stronger when it is difficult. I think that is a big part of our strength," says Stimac, head coach of the Indian national team.

Whatever adjective one wants to throw at Croatia, a constant will be 'strong'. Considered an underdog, due to size and population, Croatia has repeatedly punched above its weight. They've overcome generational transitions, tactical evolution and a lack of infrastructure. Without the financial might of the larger European nations, the international arena is the last arena where they can go toe to toe with the best. And they have. with fortitude, the strength of coaching and football culture, built by the heroes of the past.

The separation from Yugoslavia - a football hotbed - saw the country go through massive turmoil and war. Franjo Tudman - the elected leader at the time - used sport, all sports, to build national pride and identity. Football thus became a huge part of Croatian identity. At the time, Croatia had six footballers who were starters in the Yugoslavia side that won the 1987 World Youth Championships in Chile.

"When you go back to that time, the beginning of the war, it was a time when it was about defending the country. But there was a strict recommendation from our president that all sportspersons are to go, perform and defend the colours of our country on the playground, promote the country and speak to everyone about Croatia's independence, existence and history," Stimac says.

"At the time we couldn't understand because our mates were going to the frontline and losing lives. Every day there was a funeral of someone you know. We were watching villages and cities go under the bombs of the aggressors. But it was necessary. We were not supported by anyone. Nobody wanted Croatia's independence because the western world didn't want Yugoslavia to separate and we were left alone.

"We were traveling in a bus to play games with fires and bombs flying around. After a certain time, it becomes normal... these terrible things become part of everyday life. But we did everything to keep living, we didn't want to accept that life had to stop," he continues.

"At that time we had a chance to bring some happiness to our nation. I'm part of the first generation, responsible for creating a culture of football in Croatia. It was an amazing responsibility and something which we did proudly. Through such suffering, mental strength becomes unbelievable. It's been there since then."

Stimac's generation - which had Slaven Bilic, Robert Prosinecki, Zvonimir Boban, Roberto Jarni, Suker and finished with a World Cup bronze in 1998 - played through the suffering and put Croatia's name on the global football map.

The country has since built on that foundation, focused on early player development and married it with the memory of that time. Even the team heading into the third-place playoff against Morocco carries with them the struggles and strength of that period. Modric, whose formative years were hit by the war, and Dejan Lovren, who had to flee to Germany to escape the troubles, and others. They take that part of their lives onto the field - yielding no ground and playing with grit, tenacity, limitless energy and a sprinkle of creativity. You might beat Croatia but they will not lose. The mentality flows through.

"Very much so. Most of these boys were young (then) but we will not allow our kids to forget. We try to educate them to be good humans and know everything about how Croatia became independent and how much blood was given by our people to this country," admits Stimac.

"We are a very proud nation. We are proud of our achievements and new players are coming through. They have idols to look up to. Difficult times create strong people. Difficult infrastructure and environment are creating champions."