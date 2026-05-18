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Olympian and Leander Paes's mother, Jennifer, passes away after battle with cancer

Jennifer represented India at the 1972 Munich Olympics and later captained the Indian women’s basketball team, inspiring generations of athletes with her dedication and achievements.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 06:13 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 06:13 IST
Sports NewsLeander Paes

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