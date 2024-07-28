Olympic 2024 | Will these sensational skateboarding tricks win Japan gold?

Japanese skateboarders are creating some of the most difficult tricks in the history of the sport, and landing them in high style.

But at the Paris Olympics, the Japanese male skaters may have a problem.

Because a new scoring system will prioritize a weaker aspect of their repertoire — “runs” that require athletes to string many tricks fluidly — the Japanese skaters won’t be able to medal on the strength of tricks alone.

Yuto Horigome, who landed four high-scoring tricks to win street skateboarding’s first gold medal in Tokyo in 2021 as the sport made its Olympic debut, leads a class of elite Japanese skateboarders who thrive on innovation.

He and his peers distinguish themselves by creating tricks that merge a variety of styles. Many of these tricks are so difficult that competitors are unable to replicate them.

At a recent Olympic qualifier, Japanese skater Sora Shirai fused two intricate tricks, a “caballerial” and a “sugarcane,” into his so-called cab sugarcane. The judges gave it a score of 97.07, at the time the highest for a trick at such an event.