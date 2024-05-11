Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to compete before home fans after three years

Some of the top athletes, including the likes of shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, would also be looking to either breach the Paris Olympics qualifying mark or gain valuable ranking points. Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena, whose Diamond League debut in Doha on Friday ended in disappointment with a ninth-place finish, will also compete in the event, and so as DP Manu, who had finished sixth in the 2023 World Championships.