Olympic hockey star's father sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

P V Raveendran, a farmer from Erumeli in Ernakulam district, cannot contain his happiness. The sacrifices he made while his son was pursuing his passion have paid off.

On Sunday, his son Sreejesh P R, the goalkeeper of the Indian hockey team and former captain, made some brilliant saves to help the team enter the Olympic semifinals, beating Great Britain 3-1.

“We are extremely proud of him,” says an elated Raveendran.

“It’s not just me and our family, the entire neighbourhood is thrilled and we are all praying for the team's success in the next match,” he said.

Growing up, it was athletics his son was always interested in, Raveendran remembers. “Living in a village, we did not have much access to hockey. It was after he joined G V Raja Sports School in Thiruvananthapuram, in class 8, that hockey entered his life.” There was no looking back.

But there were several hurdles to tackle. “I am a farmer and didn’t earn much,” says Raveendran. “Those days, a goalkeeper’s kit would cost Rs 10,000 and we could not afford it. Somehow, we raised enough money, and that included selling our cow.”

Sreejesh's hard work has brought him where he is, Raveendran says.

Sreejesh’s wife Aneesha, an Ayurvedic doctor, said the top medals are just an arm’s length away and they are hoping for the best. Aneesha, who was also a long jumper and Sreejesh’s classmate, says her husband is taking every match as it comes.

“He’s very dedicated and likes to give the maximum at every level,” she said.

As India meets Belgium in the semifinal on Tuesday, the family, like the rest of India, hopes the team finishes with a silvery shine.