Olympic sports bodies want talks with IOC on threats from adding cricket and others to 2028 program

Olympic sports bodies want urgent talks with the IOC about the risk of cuts in their revenue shares and medal events at the 2028 Los Angeles Games because cricket and other newcomers were added to the program.

The International Olympic Committee last month approved cricket, baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash for 2028. It kept boxing, modern pentathlon and weightlifting — three sports whose status had been in doubt.

The umbrella group of current Summer Games sports, known by the acronym ASOIF, said Monday that the decision to increase to a record 36 sports “has raised several questions” among its members, who collectively shared USD 540 million of IOC-allocated money at each of the past two Olympics.

Most Olympic sports got between USD 13 million and USD 17.3 million from the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021. For some, that was about half their total income over four years.

Adding four team sports in 2028 is also set to break the IOC's preferred limit of 10,500 athletes at a Summer Games and likely will put pressure on the core Olympic sports to cut their quotas of athletes or even medal events. The IOC has set a target of early 2025 to confirm final quotas.

ASOIF's ruling council agreed Monday “to raise these urgent matters with the IOC leadership” after meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The council includes the presidents of World Athletics, the International Gymnastics Federation and World Aquatics — the top-tier Olympic sports.