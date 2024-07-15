Olympic torch reaches Paris in elegant style

Paris: Before an enthusiastic crowd on Avenue des Champs-Élysées, the grand boulevard of the French capital, the Olympic torch arrived in Paris on Sunday in a luxury Louis Vuitton suitcase, 12 days before the opening of the Games.

The custom-made suitcase stood for some time on a pedestal in the middle of the Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées, a major intersection, looking a little lonely. It was then opened and the torch handed to Thierry Henry, one of the greats of French soccer.

As cheers rose from the crowd, Henry set off at a slow jog, bearing the now-lit torch toward the nearby Place de la Concorde. It is closed, like much of Paris, to accommodate Olympic events.

Since the flame arrived in France more than two months ago, welcomed in the ancient port city of Marseille, it has been on a far-flung journey, including to Martinique, Guadeloupe, Réunion and other overseas French departments.