Olympics 2024 | 51-year-old Turkish shooter wins silver medal with limited equipment; goes viral

A 51-year-old Turkish shooter called Yusuf Dikec won the silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event final and took the internet by storm.

Competitors in shooting events generally wear specialised glasses and ear-protectors to aid them in their sport but the Turkish shooter used very limited equipment. Along with his partner Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, he won the second place wearing prescription glasses and earplugs.

India Today reports that he is competing in Olympic Games for the fifth time, and he made his first appearance in Beijing in 2008. He won his first-ever Olympic medal in the Paris Games.