Olympics 2024: Airbnb says 30% rise in bookings from Indian guests in France

New Delhi: Online accommodation hosting platform Airbnb on Friday said it has witnessed a 30 per cent rise in bookings from Indian guests for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Beyond Paris, Indian travellers are also exploring other locations in France such as Nice, Aubervilliers, Colombes, and Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, Airbnb said in a statement, citing data for bookings made by Indian guests between January 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, for stays in and around the host cities during the period of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

These areas, including key Olympic venues like Colombes (field hockey) and Chateauroux (shooting events), along with cities hosting football matches like Saint-Etienne, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, and Bordeaux, are experiencing significant interest, it added.