Olympics 2024 | All eyes on Manu Bhaker, India's hope for shooting gold

Chateauroux, France: The early morning train from Paris to Chateauroux (5:37 am local time), a quaint little city around 270 kilometres from the French capital, was filled with a good number of Indian journalists. Almost all of them, already knackered after watching the stunning Olympics opening ceremony by the Eiffel Tower that wound up close to midnight on Friday, sacrificed sleep because there was hope that India shooters could kick-start the medal count.

“Are you guys tourists,” asked a commuter heading to a holiday destination still further away from Chateauroux. “No we are Indian sports journalists heading to Chateauroux,” remarked a scribe. “Oh, what’s happening there, because I thought the Olympics is happening only in Paris,” queried the commuter.

“Yes, many events are happening in Paris but shooting is taking place in Chateauroux. India is quite strong in shooting and there’s a chance we could win a medal today. So that’s why all of us are headed there,” said the journalist. “Tous mes vœux (all the best),” smiled the commuter, a Moroccan who has settled in Paris after completing her Masters in Business Administration.

After alighting at Chateauroux following a two hour and 15 minute train ride, one had to wait for another 20 minutes for the bus to ferry us to the shooting range which in itself was another 15-minute ride into the middle of nowhere. “I hope all this effort is worth it. Mirabai Chanu kick-started India’s medal count on the opening day of Tokyo Olympics and I hope shooters do it today,” one journalist was telling another.

All that hope and expectations turned into despair by the time the Indian media contingent reached their destination. The second team of Arjun Babuta and Ramita finished sixth in the 10m air rifle mixed team event with a total score of 628.7 while the lead pair of Sandeep Singh and Elavenil Valarivan totally fumbled, scoring 626.3 to end 12th. Both teams missed out on medal rounds as the only the top four fought for it, the disappointment writ not just on the faces of the shooters but on some Indian journalists as well.

“The travel time was longer than watching them perform,” joked one. “Well, no point in hanging around here now, let’s check the next available train to Paris,” said another immediately trying to find a way out.

Some, who decided to camp at Chateauroux considering important events for India will unfold here over the next few days, had something to cheer about as the prodigious Manu Bhaker qualified for the final of the women’s 10m air pistol event. That was the only positive news for India from the range, the mood as gloomy as the wet weather that was prevalent throughout the day.

Bhaker’s colleague Rhythm Sangwan was 15th in qualification while Sarobjot Singh narrowly missed out on a spot in the men’s 10m air pistol final, finishing ninth, a rung below the cut mark. Arjun Cheema Singh fared badly, settling for 18th.

All hopes will now rest on the shoulders of the 22-year-old Bhaker when she takes aim on Sunday, hoping to land an elusive Olympic medal following the disappointment of Tokyo where a lever malfunction ruined her chances in the final.

The youngster looked focussed right from firing her first bullet, rarely missing the mark. She started with 97 and 97 in her first two series, jumped to 98 in her third before managing 96 each in her last three attempts to safely book her ticket. She seemed content at accomplishing her first target, the main mission lying await on Sunday.