Olympics 2024 | Aman Sehrawat wins bronze, claims India's first wrestling medal at Paris Games

The fraternity at Chhatrasal then ensured Sehrawat gets all the love and care he needs to rise up. His longtime friend Sagar provided him food, shelter and clothing while one of Sehrawat’s uncle also kept in touch to ensure the kid doesn’t feel lonely.

Slowly, Sehrawat came out of the depressive phase and realised wrestling could be the purpose of his life. He channelled all his attention on it, the only goal being of emulating his icon Sushil Kumar. His first taste of success came at the National Championships in 2021 where he won the gold. Thereafter he has just been stepping up his game at an incredible rate.

In 2022, he triumphed at the Asian Under-23 Championships before following that up with a gold at the Under-23 World Championships, becoming the first Indian to do so. Last year, he won gold at the Asian Championships and a bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games. A medal in the last event turned out to be a significant one as that helped him get a private room.

“Until the Asian Games, he was sharing a room with Sagar. After Hangzhou, he managed to make some money which helped him get an independent room. He’s one of the most hardworking and dedicated wrestlers I have seen in my life. He’s been through a lot of hardships, his performances at the Olympics changes his life. More than Paris, our main goal is LA 2028 when he will attain his peak,” said Jaiveer.

Given the youngster’s dedication, progress and an Olympic medal around his neck, anything is possible.