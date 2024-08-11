Home
Olympics 2024| Australia edge Belgium to clinch bronze in women's basketball

Australia, who had not won a medal in women's basketball since their bronze at the London Games, narrowly outscored Belgium in the first half, leading the Belgian Cats by only one point midway through the game.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 August 2024, 13:31 IST

Paris: Australia edged Belgium 85-81 in the women's basketball bronze medal game on Sunday at the Paris Games, returning to the Olympic podium for the first time since 2012.

Australia, who had not won a medal in women's basketball since their bronze at the London Games, narrowly outscored Belgium in the first half, leading the Belgian Cats by only one point midway through the game.

Belgium began to dominate in the third quarter, recording three more points than Australia and taking a one-point lead going into the final quarter.

With the lead changing hands 15 times throughout the game, Australia pushed through in the fourth quarter, outscoring Belgium 26-19 to secure the medal. Ezi Magbegor of Australia had a 30-point game and recorded 13 rebounds and three assists.

The United States will seek their eighth consecutive Olympic title when they face France in the gold medal match later on Sunday.

Published 11 August 2024, 13:31 IST
