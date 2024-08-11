Olympics 2024| Australia edge Belgium to clinch bronze in women's basketball

Paris: Australia edged Belgium 85-81 in the women's basketball bronze medal game on Sunday at the Paris Games, returning to the Olympic podium for the first time since 2012.

Australia, who had not won a medal in women's basketball since their bronze at the London Games, narrowly outscored Belgium in the first half, leading the Belgian Cats by only one point midway through the game.

Belgium began to dominate in the third quarter, recording three more points than Australia and taking a one-point lead going into the final quarter.