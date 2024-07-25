Olympics 2024 | Australian coach in trouble for talking up rival

Paris: Australian Olympic officials have admonished one of the team's coaches for saying he hopes a South Korean swimmer he works with can beat his Australian rivals in the 400 metres freestyle when the meet starts on Saturday.

Michael Palfrey told South Korean media that he hoped world champion Kim Woo-min would win gold in the event, where Australia's Sam Short and Elijah Winnington are also contenders.

Olympic swimming coaches are often freelancers who work with multiple nations' swimmers.