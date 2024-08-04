Olympics 2024 | Australian sex offender has left the Games, IOC looking into the issue

Paris: A convicted sex offender who coached women’s triathlon silver medallist Julie Derron of Switzerland has left the Paris 2024 Games and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Sunday it was looking into the matter.

Australian Brett Sutton appeared on an interview with Swiss TV channel RTS commenting on Derron's performance after Wednesday's triathlon.

He was wearing an Olympic accreditation and was also seen wearing a red jacket with the Chinese flag and Olympic rings on it.

The Chinese Olympic Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.