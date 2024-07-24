Olympics 2024 | Belarusian athlete-turned-psychologist ponders mental plight of exiled athletes

Paris: Volleyball player Artur Udrys quit the Belarusian national team following a 2020 presidential vote that sparked mass protests, joining hundreds of other elite athletes in their opposition to President Alexander Lukashenko.

Now living in Poland, Udrys has retrained as a psychologist, which has given him particular insight into the lives of Belarusian athletes who were forced to flee the country because of the violent crackdown against protesters.

"Some of them arrive and can't find a job because many aren't able to continue their sporting careers," Udrys said of Belarusian athletes who left the country to avoid reprisals from the authorities.