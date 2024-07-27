Home
Olympics 2024 | Best photos from the opening ceremony

Paris Olympics 2024 kickstarted with great enthusiasm among people. Let us take a look at some of the best photos from the opening ceremony.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 July 2024, 03:37 IST

A volunteer holds an umbrella during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian athletes wave the Tricolour from a boat on the Seine River in Paris, France.

Credit: Reuters Photo

General view of performers by the Conciergerie during the opening ceremony.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The French Air Force elite acrobatic flying team "Patrouille de France" (PAF) performs during the opening ceremony.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Smoke billows near windows as performers participate during the opening ceremony.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Boats carrying members of delegations sail along the Seine.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Former French Olympian Charles Coste passes the torch to Teddy Riner and Marie-Jose Perec.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Lights illuminate the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Overview of the Trocadero venue, with the Eiffel Tower looming in the background while the Olympic flag is being raised.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Sports NewsParisOlympicsolympics 2024

