Olympics 2024 | Best photos from the opening ceremony

A volunteer holds an umbrella during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Indian athletes wave the Tricolour from a boat on the Seine River in Paris, France.
General view of performers by the Conciergerie during the opening ceremony.
The French Air Force elite acrobatic flying team "Patrouille de France" (PAF) performs during the opening ceremony.
Smoke billows near windows as performers participate during the opening ceremony.
Boats carrying members of delegations sail along the Seine.
Former French Olympian Charles Coste passes the torch to Teddy Riner and Marie-Jose Perec.
Lights illuminate the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony.
Overview of the Trocadero venue, with the Eiffel Tower looming in the background while the Olympic flag is being raised.
Published 27 July 2024, 03:37 IST