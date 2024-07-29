Olympics 2024 | Bhaker-Sarabjot reach bronze medal match, while late slip sees Babuta miss out on medal

Late slip

There could have been more cheer from the ranges for India but it was a case of so near yet so far for Arjun Babuta as he let slip of a medal that was in hands for a long time while Ramita Jindal ended up seventh in the women’s 10m air rifle final.

In another high quality final in this sleepy town around 280 kilometres from Paris, Babuta started off brilliantly, almost going head to head with eventual gold medal winner Lihao Sheng at one stage in the men’s 10m air rifle final. Although Babuta isn’t one of the star names in the current squad, the 25-year-old showed what a talent he is when he smashed the world record score in the same discipline during the national trials in Bhopal.

That confidence was evident right from the start as Babuta opened with a superb 10.7. He posted 52.4 and then following another good series of five shots, he stood third with a total of 105. Babuta then rose to silver medal position with 10.2 and 10.7 in the 15th and 16th series, literally closing the gap with Sheng.

At that stage it looked like Babuta would lock down a medal as not only was he in great rhythm but his rivals below him were faltering as well. It seemed like Babuta may even usurp Bhaker and claim a silver medal when he shot 10.5, 10.1 and 10.5 in his 17th, 18th and 19th attempts to stay third.

Croatian Miran Maricic, who was nowhere near the medal picture, then suddenly rose up the ranks and seeing him close in on the rear view mirror, Babuta started to feel the jitters. The pressure of becoming a medallist also possibly played in his mind. He handled it well when he shot 10.5 but then he allowed the pressure get the better of him as he misfired for the first time, shooting 9.9.

That one poor shot saw him slip to fourth for the first time. Sadly, there was no time for any recovery and he trudged back with a sullen heart back to the chair. Babuta walked back slowly, completely shell-shocked at a great missed opportunity. This slip-up will sting him for a long time.