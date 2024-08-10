Olympics 2024 | Cash prize, golden crown, academy: Here's how Pakistan is planning to reward javelin gold medallist Arshad Nadeem

Pakistan’s sensational javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who won the country’s first individual Olympics gold in 40 years, will be awarded with cash prizes and more.
As per reports by Dawn, Nadeem will receive PKR 150 million (more than Rs 4.5 crore). Out of this amount, the Chief Minister of the Pakistan's Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has announced a reward of PKR 100 million for Nadeem.
Additionally, Pakistan's Punjab governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has announced a further PKR 2 million (Rs 6 lakh) reward. PKR 50 million (Rs 1.5 crore) will be awarded to Nadeem by the Chief Minister of Sindh, with Karachi mayor Murtaza Wahab having been quoted on it.
Sindh governor Kamran Tessori also announced a PKR 1 million (Rs 3 lakh) more.
Not just that, Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has confirmed that he will give PKR 1 million to Nadeem, while cricketer Ahmad Shahzad has also awarded the same amount through his foundation.
Apart from te cash prizes, Nadeem will reportedly will be honoured with the highest civil award of the neighbouring country, the Radio Pakistan said. Reportedly, Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Syedaal Khan Nasar, will arrange an honorary dinner for Arshad once he comes back to Pakistan.
Geo News reports said that the Sindh Government spokesperson and Sukkur mayor barrister Islam Shaikh announced that Nadeem will be felicitated with a gold crown upon his arrival in Pakistan. He also stated that a new sports stadium in Sukkur will be named after Nadeem.
Karachi mayor Murtaza Wahab had also announced that the 'Arshad Nadeem Athletics Academy' will be established in Karachi.
Another tribute to Nadeem will be paid by Pakistan's premium solar energy company Beacon Energy, which will gift him a solar energy system.
Published 10 August 2024, 08:29 IST