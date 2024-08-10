Olympics 2024 | Cash prize, golden crown, academy: Here's how Pakistan is planning to reward javelin gold medallist Arshad Nadeem

Pakistan’s sensational javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who won the country’s first individual Olympics gold in 40 years, will be awarded with cash prizes and more.

As per reports by Dawn, Nadeem will receive PKR 150 million (more than Rs 4.5 crore). Out of this amount, the Chief Minister of the Pakistan's Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has announced a reward of PKR 100 million for Nadeem.