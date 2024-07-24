Olympics 2024 | Celine Dion to make her comeback

Dion, known world over for her songs My Heart Will Go On..., To Love You More, The Power of Love, It's All Coming Back to Me Now, had earlier performed at the Olympic Games in Atlanta in 1996 where she sang The Power of the Dream.

The singer, 54, was recently the subject of documentary film I Am: Celine Dion" which a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the superstar's struggle with the life-altering illness that has affected her singing.