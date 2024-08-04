Olympics 2024: China's Fan Zhendong wins men's TT singles gold, French teenager Lebrun takes bronze

Paris: China's Fan Zhendong beat Sweden's Truls Moregard in the Olympic men's table tennis singles final on Sunday to make up for the gold he missed out on three years ago in Tokyo.

Fan's 4-1 victory adds to China's gold-medal sweep in the sport so far at the Paris Olympics, following his teammates' triumphs in the women's singles and mixed doubles.

The nail-biting final seemed like it could go either way in the first three games. Moregard was proactive in his attacks from the beginning, consistently landing the ball at tricky angles that prevented Fan from using his forceful forehand.

World champion Fan, determined to contribute to China's gold dominance and win the title he lost to teammate Ma Long in Tokyo, lost the first game 11-7 but held his ground in the second and third games, winning both 11-9.