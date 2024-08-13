Olympics 2024 | Closing ceremony in Paris slammed over 'satanism' and 'demonic forces'

The Paris Olympics Games 2024 ended with a closing ceremony on August 12 at the Stade de France in Paris.

Orchestrated by Thomas Jolly, the closing ceremony commenced with French singer Zaho d Sagazan singing the famous 'Sous le ciel de Paris'.

The about two-hour ceremony saw performances by singer Snoop Doog and Billie Ellish in the arena which witnessed around 70,000 people.

The ceremony which was held in the Saint-Denis stadium gave way to the next Summer Games 2028 in Los Angeles.

The Olympic flag arrived in Los Angeles on August 12, where it will be flown in 2028 when the city hosts the next Summer Games.

The flag arrived aboard a Delta Airlines jet carrying American athletes and officials and painted with "LA28" and palm trees on its side. Hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur's 'California Love' blasted on loudspeakers on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport as the plane came to a stop.