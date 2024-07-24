Olympics 2024 | Coco Gauff named Team USA's female flag bearer for Paris Games

Paris: US Open champion Coco Gauff will be the female flag bearer for the United States at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, joining four-time NBA champion LeBron James, the American team said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Gauff will be the first US tennis player to carry the flag, three years after she was forced to miss the Tokyo Olympics when she tested positive for Covid.

"I never thought in a million years I would have the honour of carrying the American flag for Team USA in the opening ceremony," Gauff said in a statement.

"I could not be more proud to lead my teammates with LeBron as we showcase our dedication and passion on the biggest stage there is."