Olympics 2024: Cuba's Mijain Lopez Nunez wins same event 5 times, sets record

Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez Nunez has etched his name into the annals of Olympic history by securing his fifth consecutive gold medal in the same individual event. At the Paris Olympic Games 2024, Lopez Nunez achieved an unprecedented milestone by defeating Chile's Yasmani Acosta in the 130kg Greco-Roman final. Lopez has set a record to become the first athlete in any sport to win gold in the same event five times.