Olympics 2024: Cuba's Mijain Lopez Nunez wins same event 5 times, sets record

Cuba's Mijain Lopez Nunez creates history at the Olympics as became the first athlete in any sport to win the same individual event five times.
He successfully defeated Chile's Yasmani Acosta in the 130kg Greco-Roman final and won his fifth successive gold medal.
Cheers and applause erupted after the match as the audience celebrated his feat with great gusto.
Mijain Lopez Nunez celebrates his win with a coaching staff after winning gold.
A Cuban coaching staff gets emotional after Mijain Lopez Nunez wins his fifth gold at the Olympics 2024.
The Cuban giant Mijain Lopez Nunez bites his medal during the ceremony at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Published 07 August 2024, 11:16 IST