sports

Olympics 2024: Cuba's Mijain Lopez Nunez wins same event 5 times, sets record

Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez Nunez has etched his name into the annals of Olympic history by securing his fifth consecutive gold medal in the same individual event. At the Paris Olympic Games 2024, Lopez Nunez achieved an unprecedented milestone by defeating Chile's Yasmani Acosta in the 130kg Greco-Roman final. Lopez has set a record to become the first athlete in any sport to win gold in the same event five times.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 August 2024, 11:16 IST

Cuba's Mijain Lopez Nunez creates history at the Olympics as became the first athlete in any sport to win the same individual event five times.

Credit: Reuters

He successfully defeated Chile's Yasmani Acosta in the 130kg Greco-Roman final and won his fifth successive gold medal.

Credit: Reuters

Cheers and applause erupted after the match as the audience celebrated his feat with great gusto.

Credit: Reuters

Mijain Lopez Nunez celebrates his win with a coaching staff after winning gold.

Credit: Reuters

A Cuban coaching staff gets emotional after Mijain Lopez Nunez wins his fifth gold at the Olympics 2024.

Credit: Reuters

The Cuban giant Mijain Lopez Nunez bites his medal during the ceremony at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Credit: Reuters

Published 07 August 2024, 11:16 IST
Sports NewsWrestlingOlympicsolympics 2024Cuba

