Olympics 2024 | Eurosport removes commentator Bob Ballard from covering Paris Games over sexist remark

French group of television network, Europort, has removed one of its sports commentators from covering the Paris Games 2024, over a sexist remark.

The commentator Bob Ballard was heard saying "Well the women are just finishing up. You know what women are like... hanging around, doing their makeup", after Australia won the gold for the 4x100 m freestyle relay.

The clip spread like a fire and Eurosport later said that Bob had been removed from the commentary line-up.

According to a report by The Independent, Eurosport's swift action came along with a statement which read, "During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment. To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect."

Bob had shared a video clip of his Paris Games 2024 commentary alongside Lizzie Simmonds.