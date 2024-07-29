Olympics 2024 | Eurosport removes commentator Bob Ballard from covering Paris Games over sexist remark

French group of television network, Europort, has removed one of its sports commentators from covering the Paris Games 2024, over a sexist remark.
The commentator Bob Ballard was heard saying "Well the women are just finishing up. You know what women are like... hanging around, doing their makeup", after Australia won the gold for the 4x100 m freestyle relay.
The clip spread like a fire and Eurosport later said that Bob had been removed from the commentary line-up.
According to a report by The Independent, Eurosport's swift action came along with a statement which read, "During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment. To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect."
Bob had shared a video clip of his Paris Games 2024 commentary alongside Lizzie Simmonds.
He shared the video clip on X saying, "Day two about to rock and roll in the swimming in Paris - every race live on @discoveryplusUK and the best action on @eurosport with @LizzieSimmonds1 and my ‘good’ self."
The Australian woman's team including - Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris - had created history by winning gold for the fourth consecutive time with their timing of 3:28:92.
According to a report by DailyMail, Simmonds had described Bob's remark as 'outrageous'.
Bob himself is yet to talk or mark a statement about his removal by the broadcaster.
Besides misogyny, the pollution bug is also biting swimming at this year's Olympics. Organisers had to cancel the triathlon swimming training session for the second day in a row on Monday, with 24 hours to go until the men's race, after heavy rain affected water quality levels in the Seine, according to a report by Reuters.
Published 29 July 2024, 07:07 IST