Olympics 2024: Explained | DSD rules in focus in women's boxing

The presence at the Paris Olympics of two boxers who were disqualified from last year's world champion­ships has revived the discussion over whether athletes with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD) should compete in women's competition.

What is a DSD?

Differences of Sexual Development are a group of rare conditions involving genes, hormones and reproductive organs. Some people with DSDs are raised as female but have XY sex chromosomes, blood testosterone levels in the male range and the ability to use testosterone circulating within their bodies.

Why is that an issue in sport?

Women's sports categories exist in most sports in recognition of the clear advantage that going through male puberty gives an athlete.

That advantage is not just through higher testosterone levels but also in muscle mass, skeletal advantage and faster twitch muscle.

In combat sports such as boxing, this can be a serious safety issue.