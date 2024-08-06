Olympics 2024: French athlete loses pole vault event after penis knocks down height bar

A French athlete Anthony Ammirati's failure to win at the Paris Olympics has been going viral on social media.

Even though being super close towards his win on Sunday, the pole vaulter had to gulp down the failure of not being able to qualify the final event.

Ammirati (21) on August 3, lost the pole-vaulting Olympic competition in a very peculiar way, as the height bar, which was at a height of 5.70 m, was knocked down by his penis/crotch in a third failed attempt.