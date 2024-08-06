Olympics 2024: French athlete loses pole vault event after penis knocks down height bar

A French athlete Anthony Ammirati's failure to win at the Paris Olympics has been going viral on social media.
Even though being super close towards his win on Sunday, the pole vaulter had to gulp down the failure of not being able to qualify the final event.
Ammirati (21) on August 3, lost the pole-vaulting Olympic competition in a very peculiar way, as the height bar, which was at a height of 5.70 m, was knocked down by his penis/crotch in a third failed attempt.
The video showing Ammirati's failure has garnered millions of views and comments.
An X user wrote, "I mean, if you’re going to be famous for losing a pole vault this is the way to do it."
Another user wrote, "Don't they know how to tuck that in?"
A social media user wrote, "His pole, was the reason the other pole fell off. One of the cons of having to carry around a unit."
Another reply read, "He’s going to stroll out of this Olympics with more ladies' phone numbers than medals!"
"His pole certainly vaulted," another reply to the video read.
Another X user wrote, "The only sport where transgenders are at a disadvantage."
A similiar misfortune had happened in 2016 Rio Games when a Japanese pole-vaulter Hiroki Ogita too lost his pole-vaulting competition.
It was said that he committed a foul after his genitals shoved off the height bar, as it came down entirely.
Published 06 August 2024, 06:40 IST