Olympics 2024 | From realised dreams to narrow misses: India's six-medal journey at Paris Games

The double digit medals tally India were hoping for could have been a reality had it not been for six fourth-place finishes. While every fourth-place is painful, the three from the shooting range in Chateauroux were extremely heartbreaking as medals missed them by a whisker. Apart from Bhaker’s miss, Arjun Babuta had a medal in his grasp after being in the top-three until his final shot. He even rose to silver position and almost threatened gold. But a 9.5 in his final shot cooked his goose as Croatian Miran Maricic stole the march to bag the bronze. Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan lost in the skeet mixed team bronze medal bout against China by a single bird.

Lakshya Sen fluffed the lines when it mattered most that even drew criticism from his long-time mentor Prakash Padukone. Against eventual goal medallist Viktor Axelsen he let go of three game points in the opening game and then surrendered a 7-0 lead in the second to lose the semifinal and then bungled similarly against Zii Jia Lee in the bronze medal match. He won the opening game and was leading in the second but allowed the nerves to get the better of him.

Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat had a great chance to land archery’s first medal but the latter, beset by nerves of the biggest stage, fired poorly in the bronze medal bout against the United States as India lost 2-6.

Then finally Mirabai Chanu. Despite not having competed for a year, the Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist stayed in the hunt for a bronze in women’s 49kg weightlifting at the end of snatch but couldn’t sustain it clean and jerk to settle for fourth.