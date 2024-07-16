Olympics 2024: Gold medalist Peaty's mum hopes Paris Games will be his last

London: Adam Peaty has an open mind but his mother Caroline said on Monday she hopes the triple Olympic champion will give up competitive swimming after the Paris Games and live a more normal life.

Peaty, 29, is going for a third successive 100 metres breaststroke gold after becoming the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title at the Tokyo Games in 2021. He also has two Olympic relay silvers.

American Michael Phelps is the only swimmer to have won gold in the same event at three Games, and Peaty has said he goes to Paris this month as an underdog but at peace with himself and without pressure.