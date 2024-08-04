Olympics 2024 | Harrington triumphs over Ferreira in Tokyo final boxing rematch

Paris: Ireland's Kelly Harrington scored a 4-1 win over Beatriz Ferreira in their lightweight semi-final clash at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, bringing the curtain down on the Brazilian's amateur career.

When the two fought in Tokyo three years ago, Harrington trailed after the first round, but frustrated Ferreira with her neat footwork and technical boxing to ultimately win on points and claim the gold.

This time around, the Irishwoman controlled the bout and prevented Ferreira from turning the fight into a slugfest as she ducked and weaved while landing some crunching blows of her own.

"It just feels fantastic to get that fight out of the way, because Bea is a fantastic opponent and since Tokyo she's gone on to do great things in the professional ranks," Harrington said.

"I felt like I was the underdog in there today and I knew she had a point to prove."

Ferreira, who will not fight in amateur competitions after the Olympics, said she did not have any regrets after ending with bronze, adding: "We plan one thing and God does the other.

"I wanted to be in another final. But I managed to complete a bit of the mission. I wanted to have another medal. Half of the mission was a success."