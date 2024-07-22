Olympics 2024: Heat builds in Paris before Games while parts of Greece burn

By Eamon Akil Farhat and Paul Tugwell

France’s capital is forecast to see temperatures exceeding 35C (95F) as the Olympic Games shift into full swing next week, while heat continues to sear the Mediterranean.

Paris will approach 30C on Friday, the day of the opening ceremony, before warming further early next week, according to Weather Services International. Temperatures won’t drop below 20C as hotter conditions sweep Europe.

Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of heatwaves, bringing extreme weather events from flooding to wildfires. While Greece and the Balkans have been hardest hit parts of Europe so far this summer, many parts of Spain will also experience temperatures of 42C in the coming days.